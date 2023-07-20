A camera captured the moment a black bear defeats the container securing it to a tree in the woods on southern Vancouver Island. (Rick West/Facebook)

A camera captured the moment a black bear defeats the container securing it to a tree in the woods on southern Vancouver Island. (Rick West/Facebook)

VIDEO: Playful black bear beats down B.C. critter cam

Camera captures bear rummaging critter cam box in the woods on MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat) First Nation

A bear was declared the winner in the latest battle between wildlife and a critter cam in the woods on MALEXEL (Malahat) First Nation territory.

The video posted on Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island Facebook page shows a black bear intrigued by a camera affixed to a tree.

The animal’s intrigue gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look as it first manages to wrangle the camera free from its locked case specifically designed for a game camera. Once it tumbles to the ground, the lens luckily faces the tree as the bear continues rummage the now-open case.

Poster Rick West, who shared the video dated June 17, said the camera escaped with just a few scratches and needing a new lens.

Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island is a public page that targets outdoor enthusiasts looking to share, learn and teach – raising awareness of outdoors on the Island.

READ ALSO: Scurry set free after healing stay at West Shore wildlife rehab

West ShoreWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ports in limbo as union removes weekend strike notice
Next story
AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

Just Posted

The Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Centre Society formally gifted the historic CPR station building at 216 Hastings Avenue to local non-profit organization OneSky Community Resources. Tanya Behardien, excecutive director at OneSky, far left, pictured with members of the society in front of a new plaque on Wednesday, July 19. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘In good hands’: Penticton’s historic CPR Station gifted to OneSky Community Resources

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)
Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

B.C. Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Jennifer Whiteside came to Penticton on July 19 to speak to the coming Car 40 program, which is expected in the fall of 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
VIDEO: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions talks Car 40 in Penticton