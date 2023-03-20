A mobile home behind the Nickel Plate restaurant went up in flames Sunday night. (Larry Verigin Facebook)

VIDEO: Hedley firefighters save gas station and restaurant from burning

A mobile home behind a restaurant was destroyed by fire Sunday night

A mobile home in Hedley has been destroyed by fire but a gas station and restaurant were saved Sunday night.

Hedley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.

A mobile home behind the Nickel Plate Restaurant was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived. There is nothing left of the home. With help from Keremeos firefighters, they were able to contain the fire to just the trailer. The Nickelplate Restaurant is said to be opening soon.

It isn’t known if the home was being lived in.

The cause of the blaze is also not known at this time.

In 2018, the 115-year-old Hitching Post restaurant in Hedley burned to the ground.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys camper spreads to home

