VIDEO: Hedley firefighters save gas station and restaurant from burning

A mobile home in Hedley has been destroyed by fire but a gas station and restaurant were saved Sunday night.
Hedley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.
A mobile home behind the Nickel Plate Restaurant was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived. There is nothing left of the home. With help from Keremeos firefighters, they were able to contain the fire to just the trailer. The Nickelplate Restaurant is said to be opening soon.
It isn’t known if the home was being lived in.
The cause of the blaze is also not known at this time.
In 2018, the 115-year-old Hitching Post restaurant in Hedley burned to the ground.
