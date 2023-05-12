VIDEO: Fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park near Vernon being held

BC Wildfire plane drops retardant on a fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. (Debbie Moore video still) Smoke can be seen coming from Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE, 6:07 p.m. Friday, May 12:

The B.C. Wildfire Service is now listing the Rattlesnake Hill Wildfire in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park as being held.

A wildfire classified as being held is one that is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Two B.C. Wildfire Services crews, along with support from the Coldstream Fire Department, are on-scene. Earlier Friday, the Coldstream Fire Department asked the public to stay away from the area to avoid hindering firefighting efforts.

It’s believed the fire is human-caused.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. Friday, May 12:

Kamloops Wildfire Centre fire information officer Aydan Coray says the blaze six kilometres south of Vernon, being called the Rattlesnake Hill Wildfire, is 0.4 hectares in size and listed as out of control.

A fire listed as out of control is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information. B.C. Wildfire Service applies more aggressive suppression and control methods such as establishing control lines, burn-offs, dropping water, foam or retardant.

Planes have been seen dropping retardant on the blaze.

“There are currently five B.C. Wildfire Service crew members on the ground and more personnel are on their way,” said Coray. “The firefighters are being supported by the Coldstream Fire Department.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code is asking the public to stay away from the area.

“In support of the firefighting efforts by B.C. Wildfire and Coldstream firefighters, it would be prudent to avoid the area to not hinder efforts,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene following reports of smoke coming from the park that came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

B.C. Forestry has an initial grounds crew responding as well.

Check back for more as details come forward.

