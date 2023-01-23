VIDEO: Building destroyed, no injuries in West Kelowna structure fire

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

UPDATE: 2:15p.m.

The fire is now out.

West Kelowna assistant fire chief Lionel Bateman said that there was “extensive damage” to the shop and nearby excavating equipment. There were no injuries, and the fire is currently under investigation.

15 firefighters, a safety officer and a command unit responded with two engines and two pumpers.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

A fire in a detached garage sent black smoke into the West Kelowna air on the morning of Jan. 23.

Traffic was closed around Emerald Road and Turnbull Road around 11:30a.m., with fire, ambulance and police all arriving on scene. The building was completely destroyed.

There is currently no indication that anyone has been injured.

