New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Victim punched in the face in stranger assault at B.C. SkyTrain station

New Westminster Police now looking for suspect who is described as a 35-year-old man

Police are looking for the suspect in a stranger assault at a SkyTrain station on Friday (Sept. 15).

New Westminster Police say around 9:10 a.m. officers were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station after a victim called to say he was assaulted near the top of the escalator and stairs at the Eighth Street entrance. The victim said he was punched in the face by a man, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim didn’t recognize the suspect.

Police described the victim as a 35-year-old man, with short, dark hair and a “medium skin tone.” He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses on top of his hat, a black T-shirt with “Philippines” written on the front, black pants and baby blue coloured socks.

New Westminster Police have reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 2023-15619.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after firing gun out ride-share window: B.C. RCMP

assaultSkyTrain

Love The Keremeos Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spot fire sparks west of Salmon Arm
Next story
Feedback sought on why people fly from Penticton to Vancouver

Just Posted

A plane at Penticton Airport. (Western News file photo)
Feedback sought on why people fly from Penticton to Vancouver

Osoyoos couple Elle and Jay Cassidy in hospital after a horrific crash almost took their lives and did take Elle’s leg. Their daughter has started a Gofundme for them for their long road ahead. (Submitted)
Daughter sets up fundraiser for Osoyoos parents badly injured in violent crash

The winner of the 2022 Sizzle Fest pepper eating contest was a local from Keremeos, Nathan Smith, who despite being calm and cool without any sign of having just wolfed down concentrated fire, said that he doesn’t usually eat hot peppers. (Brennan Phillips - Review file photo)
Hottest event of the year coming to Keremeos

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos may be under control but it left behind many dangerous trees that are preventing travel along the Ashnola River Road. (BC Wildfire Service)
Road remains closed south of Keremeos after wildfire