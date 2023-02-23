Sabrina Proskow was hit by a semi-trailer on Friday, Feb 17 at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Sabrina Proskow was hit by a semi-trailer on Friday, Feb 17 at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Victim hit by semi-trailer on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue identified

Sabrina Proskow was hit by a semi just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17

The woman who died after being hit by a semi-trailer at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive last Friday, Feb. 17 has been identified.

A small memorial has been built at the intersection for 27-year old Sabrina Michelle Proskow (also known as Pink Sapphire Diamond), who died after being hit by a semi-trailer in the northbound HOV lane when crossing the street against the crosswalk indicator.

She was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Many friends and family members have posted their condolences on social media. In the posts, they said a memorial will be announced soon as they’re giving themselves time to process what happened.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been a Substance Abuse Counsellor for the Canadian Mental Health Association and was a student at Okanagan College.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. If you have footage or know any additional information, contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-8978.

