Lexa Owen, 31, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a probation order
Vernon RCMP searching for wanted woman
Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.
Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.
The 31-year-old is described as being five-foot-four, 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lexa Owen, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)-545-7171. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestopper.com.
