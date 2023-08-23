Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Katie Camire was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Katie Camire.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

She is described as being five feet, two inches takk, 124 pounds, with brown hair dyed red and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Camire, please contact local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE going ahead as planned

READ MORE: Riot on the Roof cancelled in Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing woman