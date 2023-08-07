Vernon Pride Week kicks off at Kin Beach

The Beach Day Launch Party is the first of several events throughout the week

A couple with matching pink hair lounge by the water at Kin Beach. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Despite the smoky skies, Vernon beach goers were out to enjoy the kickoff to the city’s Pride week.

The beach day launch party, hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kin Beach was the first of several events to be hosted by Vernon Pride for their second annual Pride Week, from Aug. 7-13.

Present at the beach were food trucks, games such as spikeball, red light green light and cornhole, while CRIS Adaptive was there with a beach wheelchair and mats for accessibility.

“It’s been a great start to the week,” said Abbie Wilson, the president of the pride society. “We have our pride flag raising on Monday in both Coldstream and Vernon”

Those events will feature speeches from local speak.

More information on other events during Pride Week can be found at vernonpride.ca. They include a queer mixer, poolside yoga, rainbow story time and the pride march, to take place on Saturday.

READ MORE: B.C. girls roar to gold medal at basketball nationals; boys mop up bronze

READ MORE: Cadets mark graduation with parade at Vernon camp

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesPridePride Week

The kickoff to Vernon’s Pride Week took place at Kin Beach on Monday, Aug. 7 with the Beach Day Launch party. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Vernon Pride is hosting its second annual Pride Week, from Aug. 7-13. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Vernon Pride’s board of directors (from left, top to bottom): Debora Wolveson, April Olson, Muqaddar Ahmad, Chandler Marsh, Abbie Wilson and Elmaz Wilder. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

A dog chills out near the Bisexual pride flag at Kin Beach during Vernon Pride’s kick off. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Plenty of beach games were on hand at Kin Beach for the Vernon Pride Week launch party. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

The kickoff to Vernon’s Pride Week took place at Kin Beach on Monday, Aug. 7 with the Beach Day Launch party. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)