Vernon mayoral candidate can’t run in next election after failing to file campaign expenses

Erik Olesen did not file his disclosure statements in his bid for the mayor’s seat last fall

Erik Olesen, who ran Vernon mayor in last fall’s municipal election, failed to disclose his campaign expenses by the Feb. 13, 2023 deadline and is therefore barred from running in the next election. (File photo)

A candidate in Vernon’s mayoral race last fall has failed to disclose his campaign expenses, meaning he’s been barred from seeking office in the next municipal election.

Erik Olesen had until the late filing deadline of Feb. 13 to submit his disclosure statements under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act. According to the act, missing the deadline as Olesen did means a candidate cannot run for office until after the 2026 municipal elections.

Olesen has run in multiple local elections in the past but will have to watch from the sidelines in 2026.

Vernon School District candidate Andy Collins — whose bid for a seat on the school board was unsuccessful — also did not disclose his expenses by the deadline and has been disqualified from running in the next election, which is slated for Oct. 17, 2026.

Elections BC published the full list of disqualified candidates on its website Wednesday. Across the province, 48 candidates were disqualified for failing to disclose their campaign expenses.

Some candidates were able to get their disclosure statements filed before the late deadline, but had to pay a $500 fee to do so.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

