A fire destroyed a Coldstream home Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Matthew Eric Mason was charged with arson and has elected to be tried by judge and jury in Supreme Court. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A fire destroyed a Coldstream home Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Matthew Eric Mason was charged with arson and has elected to be tried by judge and jury in Supreme Court. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon man charged with arson to be tried by judge and jury

A home in Coldstream was destroyed by fire in January 2022

A Vernon man charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home will be tried by judge and jury.

Matthew Eric Mason re-elected a Supreme Court trial by judge and jury, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Mason had originally elected to be tried by judge alone, but changed his mind at a court appearance in Vernon on Tuesday, May 2.

The arson in relation to inhabited property charge stems from a fire at Hawthorne Place in Coldstream that completely destroyed a home in January 2022. The fire was deemed suspicious, and Mason was arrested the same night the fire broke out.

Mason’s next court date is May 24 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary inquiry.

Mason also faces a charge of a breach of release order.

Mason was also convicted of criminal harassment related to an incident that took place Nov. 5, 2021.

READ MORE: Arrest made in suspicious fire that destroyed Coldstream home

READ MORE: Arson suspect facing trial for Coldstream home fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ArsonCourtfireSupreme CourtVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for provincewide ban on drug use in parks, playgrounds
Next story
Higher temperatures followed by heavy rains mean more B.C. flooding in coming days

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks kept their season alive Wednesday, May 3, following a 3-2 overtime win against the Penticton Vees. (Screenshot from Penticton Vees/Twitter)
Penticton Vees fall in overtime to Salmon Arm, handed first playoff loss in 27 games

Kristine Jack with several posters depicting the history of the Penticton Pow Wow at the yard of the Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School. The Pow Wow Between the Lakes will be moving from the field to South Okanagan Events Centre, visible in the background. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Women in Business: Reviving and thriving, Kristine Jack continues to grow the Pow Wow

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley