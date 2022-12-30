Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle Thursday, Dec. 29, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. (Photo- Anarchist Mountain Fire Department /Facebook)

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle Thursday, Dec. 29, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. (Photo- Anarchist Mountain Fire Department /Facebook)

Vehicle rolls over into ditch on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Adjust your speed due to icy conditions, Anarchist Mountain FD warned drivers after the incident

An overturned vehicle ended up in a ditch on an icy Highway 3 this week, prompting a response from the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Local fire crews say the car was driving west on Highway 3 between Sidley Mountain and Wagon Wheel roads on Dec. 28, but 911 wasn’t called as the two people involved did not report any injuries.

A tow truck was on scene Thursday to remove the vehicle.

Traffic is now running in both directions — about 20 minutes east of Osoyoos — after a brief closure.

The fire department is reminding drivers to watch out for icy conditions and adjust speeds accordingly, especially “around corners.”

DriveBC issued a warning earlier this week for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

As of Friday morning, Dec. 30, an advisory for slippery road conditions remains in effect between Keremeos and Wagon Wheel Road for 70 kilometres.

READ MORE: DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Previous story
Kitten dies, another facing leg amputation after cats left in taped boxes in B.C.’s bitter cold
Next story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle Thursday, Dec. 29, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. (Photo- Anarchist Mountain Fire Department /Facebook)
Vehicle rolls over into ditch on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: The poetry of artificial intelligence

Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill will perform at the Dream Cafe in Penticton on Feb. 11, 2023. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Prime Video star, award-winning comic Ed Hill coming to Penticton in 2023