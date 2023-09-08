RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)

RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)

Vehicle incident leads to small brush fire along Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Driver transported to hospital with multiple injuries

A vehicle collision caused a brush fire that closed Highway 1 in the Shuswap briefly Thursday morning.

On September 7, at 5:38 a.m., emergency crews and RCMP were called to a vehicle incident along Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

The car left the highway, clipping a hydro pole and going down an embankment where it stopped and began to burn, said West.

Fire from the crash quickly spread, igniting brush in the area but the local fire department was able to put out the blaze quickly.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Salmon Arm, was the only one in the vehicle. He was transported to hospital with multiple fractures and other injuries.

The highway was closed during this time as the crash scene was stabilized and the fire was put out. West said RCMP continue to investigate the incident and that alcohol in being considered as a factor.

car crashfireRCMP

