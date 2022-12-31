Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton. At Whipsaw Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions. (Photo- DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 3 reopens west of Princeton following vehicle incident

Expect delays near Whipsaw Creek Road: DriveBC

UPDATE 2:36 p.m.

Highway 3 has reopened in both directions about 11 kilometres west of Princeton.

A vehicle incident closed the highway at Whipsaw Creek Road shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

DriveBC says motorists can expect delays in the area.

ORIGINAL

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Princeton following a vehicle incident Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31.

DriveBC reports the closure at Whipsaw Creek Road, 11 kilometres west of Princeton.

Crews are on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 3 p.m.

Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

