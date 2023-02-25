Highway 1 is open again in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday after a vehicle incident was cleared. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is open again in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday after a vehicle incident was cleared. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident cleared Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

DriveBC warns to expect delays

Update: 1:55 p.m.

Highway 1 west of 1st Ave., SW in Salmon Arm is clear after a vehicle incident closed both directions of traffic around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

DriveBC warns drivers to expect continuing delays as congestion clears.

Original: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting the incident for 1.7 kilometres, between Sandy Point Road and 2nd Nations Road.

Crews are currently on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

NewsSalmon Arm

Previous story
Truck fire spreading to grass doused by Vernon firefighters

Just Posted

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau scored four goals on Friday night, Feb. 24, against the Wenatchee Wild in his team’s 6-2 victory. (Photo- pentictonvees.ca, Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Josh Nadeau’s 4 goals lift Penticton Vees to 6-2 win, Interior Division crown

Sinisa Marovic, third from right, saved the life of his neighbour Sinisa Zakosek, second from right, in May 2021 through the use of CPR. He was presented on Friday, Feb. 24, with the Vital Link Award from BCHES.
‘He’s my hero’: Penticton man who saved neighbour’s life receives rare, provincial award

Two of the photos that were used by the RDOS in 2020 to get board approval to begin injunctive action to clean up a Princeton property operating as a salvage yard. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Court orders Princeton ‘salvage yard’ property cleaned up after more than 3 years of wrangling with RDOS

Up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected in some regions of B.C. Interior according to Environment Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior