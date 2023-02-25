UPDATE: Vehicle incident cleared Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Highway 1 is open again in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday after a vehicle incident was cleared. (DriveBC)

Update: 1:55 p.m.

Highway 1 west of 1st Ave., SW in Salmon Arm is clear after a vehicle incident closed both directions of traffic around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

DriveBC warns drivers to expect continuing delays as congestion clears.

Original: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting the incident for 1.7 kilometres, between Sandy Point Road and 2nd Nations Road.

Crews are currently on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m.

More to come.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident west of #SalmonArm, west of 1st Ave SW, has the road closed in both directions. Crews are on scene. An assessment is in progress. #Kamloops #TappenBC pic.twitter.com/ZZjwInYGSx — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2023

READ MORE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

NewsSalmon Arm