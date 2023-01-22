Vehicle fire slows Highway 97 traffic between Summerland and Penticton

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Highway 97 is down to one lane between Penticton and Summerland after a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon.

The car erupted in flames around 1:30 p.m. north of the Red Wing residences.

Fire was quickly on scene and put it out. By 1:50 p.m., one lane of vehicles was getting through each way. The vehicle has now been towed away. Traffic is heavily backed up in both directions.

Traffic should be getting back to normal by 2:30 p.m.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The Western will post if there is any updates.

