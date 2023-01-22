A car caught fire on Highway 97 Sunday afternoon. (Trish Norman Bicknell-Facebook)

A car caught fire on Highway 97 Sunday afternoon. (Trish Norman Bicknell-Facebook)

Vehicle fire slows Highway 97 traffic between Summerland and Penticton

One lane was blocked both ways Sunday afternoon

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Highway 97 is down to one lane between Penticton and Summerland after a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon.

The car erupted in flames around 1:30 p.m. north of the Red Wing residences.

Fire was quickly on scene and put it out. By 1:50 p.m., one lane of vehicles was getting through each way. The vehicle has now been towed away. Traffic is heavily backed up in both directions.

Traffic should be getting back to normal by 2:30 p.m.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The Western will post if there is any updates.

READ ALSO: Penticton funeral home hosts art exhibit

Previous story
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Next story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Just Posted

Tumbleweed Gallery is partnering with Kevin Smith, owner of Kettle Valley Memorial, mounting an exhibition 'Seeds of Hope' of paintings by Kelowna artist Jolene Mackie at his funeral home starting Jan. 31. (Art by Jolene Mackie)
Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

Bradly was crowned the Hardest Shot champion, with a 92 mph blast on Saturday at the outdoor rink during the skills competition. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
VIDEO: Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau wins hardest shot with 92 mph blast

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Penticton’s Greyback Construction has teamed up with Okanagan College to provide on site training on a Penticton construction site. (Okanagan College)
Penticton construction company teams up with OK College to offer carpentry program