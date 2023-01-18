A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

Sanitation, graffiti removal and beautification included in $2.1 million plan

Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood.

The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports.

Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.”

The plan includes a “safewalk program” to support seniors and residents walking in the community, a feces collection service, funding for expansion of the Chinese policing centre, and graffiti prevention and abatement.

A report to council says anti-Asian hate crimes increased 400 per cent between 2018 and 2022 including violent assaults and random attacks on local seniors.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says in a statement that Chinatown holds an important place in the hearts of many and they are excited to be taking the next step toward the revitalization of the community.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Chinatown in a generational divide over Ken Sim’s election as mayor

ChinatownVancouver

Previous story
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
Next story
Condos evacuated after parkades ‘came down’ in Campbell River mudslide

Just Posted

The FMX World Tour is coming to Penticton in March. (Submitted)
Freestyle Motocross World Tour to take over South Okanagan Events Centre

Left to right: Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Hopkins, Aydar Suniev and Josh Nadeau will be participating in BCHL’s 60th Anniversary Prospects game at the SOEC Friday night. The weekend All Star and Alumni games continue Saturday at the outdoor rink. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

A look at Penticton. The city, along with Kelowna and Vernon, is experiencing above-average temperatures to start 2023. (File Photo)
From snowy and cold to foggy and mild: Winter in the Okanagan takes turn for the warm

Nothing has changed to the look of the downtown Penticton Tim Hortons even though it closed down around 10 years ago. This picture was taken Jan. 17, 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
A look inside Penticton’s Tim Hortons ‘iced-time capp-sule’