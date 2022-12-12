School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh school sportsPORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
Next story
Inside SickKids: Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU saved from near collapse

Just Posted

Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom seen here in 2021 with the Switch gaming bundles he was giving to deserving families in need. For the third year in a row, Game Cave is donating 2 Nintendo Switch, OLED game console, extra controller, and a game to a family in need of a little extra help this Christmas through SOWINS.(Western News file photo)
For the 3rd year, Penticton’s Game Cave gifting 2 gaming bundles to families in need

Penticton Starfish backpack program chair Tracy Van Raes accepts a cheque for over $1,500 from The Bay’s general manager Christine Adams. (Submitted)
The Bay in Penticton held a charity gala raising over $1,500 for Starfish program

Cranbrook Bucks take out the red hot Penticton Vees 4-1 on Saturday night. (Vees photo)
Penticton Vees lose 2 in a row

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?