Van stolen from Vernon recovered 5 months later

A van reported stolen in November was found up King Eddy Road April 19, 2023. (Chris Skaarup photo)A van reported stolen in November was found up King Eddy Road April 19, 2023. (Chris Skaarup photo)
A van reported stolen in November was found up King Eddy Road April 19, 2023. (Chris Skaarup photo)
A van reported stolen in November was found up King Eddy Road April 19, 2023. (Chris Skaarup photo)

A vehicle reported stolen more than five months ago was found in the bush recently.

A paragliding pilot spotted the vehicle down an embankment on King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream on April 19, around 11 a.m.

Paragliding pilot Chris Skaarup was hiking up to the King Eddy launch site when he spotted the van down an embankment.

“Officers attended and located the vehicle, a grey 2016 Dodge Caravan, which had been reported stolen on Nov. 7, 2022 from in front of a residence on 25th Street in Vernon,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

BCAA was contacted and quickly showed up to retrieve the vehicle.

“The van had been driven over a slope making for a tricky recovery,” said Skaarup, who has been exploring hiking routes up the mountain for the Sept. 1-4 Aerothlon paragliding competition. “A big thank you and acknowledgement to the RCMP and BCAA for their quick professional response.”

Police are continuing to investigate.

READ MORE: Traffic light work to test Vernon drivers’ 4-way stop skills

READ MORE: Police seek help identifying Vernon theft suspect

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPtheftVernon

Previous story
Rolex, Tiffany bracelet among items stolen from Kelowna home
Next story
B.C. works to ensure its Ozempic supply for diabetes patients not U.S. weight loss

Just Posted

File photo
Gun scare at Penticton store leads to quick arrest

Contaminated drugs in the South Okanagan have been described as having a high risk of an overdose and a high risk of a fatal overdose by Interior Health. (Interior Health)
Interior Health issues 4th fatal overdose drug warning in 4 weeks in Penticton

Canadian Red Cross volunteers keep the Health Equipment Loan Program going in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Volunteers keep busy Penticton Red Cross Health Equipment Loan Program going

The Penticton Vees are off to the Interior Conference Finals, following a 5-1 victory in Game No. 4 against the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, April 19. (Photo- Courtesy of pentictonvees.ca)
Penticton Vees sweep Wenatchee Wild, advance to Interior Conference Finals

Pop-up banner image