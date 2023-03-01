Four statues were stolen from a local Kelowna art gallery early Wednesday morning, Mar. 1. (Kelowna RCMP)

Four statues were stolen from a local Kelowna art gallery early Wednesday morning, Mar. 1. (Kelowna RCMP)

Valuable statues stolen from Kelowna art gallery

The break and enter happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Four statues have been stolen from a local Kelowna art gallery following a break-and-enter that happened in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

At 4:30 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of broken glass at an art gallery in the 500 block of Raymer Avenue. When police attended the scene, they met the store owners who showed the officers surveillance footage of three masked men in the store, who separated and looked at four specific areas in the store.

The three took off with four statues of significant value.

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP are asking for anyone with video or dashcam footage and people who have been in the area recently and may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward by contacting them at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-10959. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze
Next story
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Just Posted

One of the five vehicles in the Flying Destruction bursts through an old trailer at the end of a day of races at the Penticton Speedway in a previous season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Start your engines: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

Police had Highway 97 in Kaleden closed in both directions for two hours on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment. The driver died at the scene. (DriveBC)
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden

Penticton Secondary Girls curling team made history winning the B.C. championships Feb. 25 in Terrace. The curling foursome consists of Skip Erin Manning, 3rd Rachel Lane, 2nd Miranda Allen, Lead Audrey Gosse and coach Laura Tomlinson. (Contributed)
Pentiction Secondary girls curling team make history

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget