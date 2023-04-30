Vaisakhi Parade returns to Penticton May 7

Music, floats, demonstrations and food are all part of the celebrations

The colourful Vaisakhi Parade is making its return to Penticton on Sunday, May 7.

Organized by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the day includes special events at the temple as well as the popular and colourful parade that starts from the temple at 3290 South Main Street at 11:30 a.m.

The parade travels to Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue and back to the temple. It’s the same route as last year. All the food and celebration will take place at the temple.

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets for the most important date of the Sikh calendar, the Vaisakhi celebration.

Music, floats, demonstrations and food will all be part of the Nagar Kirtan, which translates to religious procession. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

Traditional food will be served at the temple starting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Temple’s Baljit Bhuhi, the motorcycle clubs will make their return to parade, as will the farmers with their tractors handing out apples. One of the highlights of the Vaisakhi Parade is the martial arts demonstrations which will be making a return as well, he said.

“We want to thank the people who live around the parade route. And thank them for their patience,” said Bhuhi.

The Temple is also asking for patience and respect for each other from those taking in the parade.

“It’s going to be a wonderful day of celebration and everyone is welcome,” added Bhuhi.

One of the highlights of the Vaisakhi Parade is the martial arts demonstrations which will be making a return at the May 7 celebrations.

