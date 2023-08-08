The Penticton pool will be closed from Aug. 12 to Oct 2, for infrastructure upgrades. (File photo)

Upgrades worth $600k to close Penticton pool for almost 2 months

The facility’s annual maintenance closure has been extended by four weeks

An annual maintenance closure at the Penticton Community Centre is expected to last longer than normal this summer.

Infrastructure upgrades worth an estimated $600,000 will close Penticton’s community centre pools from Aug. 12 to Oct. 2, the city said this week.

The maintenance closure, extended by four weeks this year due to the upgrades, comes with inspections and repairs that will “extend the life of the facility.”

During the shutdown, staff will also complete a full structural review of the facility to determine whether further upgrades are necessary. That work comes with a price tag of $50,000.

In June, City council approved the spending of up to $4.1 million for upgrades to the pool after it was announced the facility would close starting in August and undergo previously sought-after repairs.

Although immediate upgrades from August to October are expected to cost $600,000, city staff said the multi-million-dollar request allows repairs to be made quickly following the full structural review.

Upgrades include work involving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrades, plumbing and piping modifications.

Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, told council in June that no staff at the facility would be temporarily laid off as a result of the close to two-month-long closure.

Other areas of the community centre will not be impacted and remain open for regular use during all work, the city says.

The community centre’s fitness room, meanwhile, will see its annual maintenance closure from Aug. 9 to 11.

