The Willowbrook Fire Department building will be expanded. (Facebook)

Upgrades planned for Willowbrook Fire Hall

Additional space needed for fire department in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has authorized a contract for the design and construction of an expansion at the Willowbrook Fire Hall.

At the regional district board meeting on April 20, the board awarded the contract to Smart Kitchen Solutions Inc. The value of the contract is $388,900, plus applicable taxes.

The existing fire hall was built in 1986 and was done by volunteer labour, under the supervision of a master carpenter.

In a report to the regional district board, Rudi Weckel, projects coordinator with the regional district, said upgrades and additional space are needed to support the needs of the fire department.

A request for proposals was published on July 28, 2022, with a closing date of Aug. 31, 2022. This date was extended to Sept. 22, 2022, but no proposals were received. The request for proposals was republished in February and one proposal was received by the March 28 closing date.

The proposal was reviewed by staff and by the Willowbrook fire chief to ensure it met all the requirements in the request for proposals document.

The funding will come from the Community Works Program (Gas Tax) Reserve Fund.

