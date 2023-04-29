Upgrade work nears completion on Summerland road

For almost a year, crews have been working on Giants Head Road

Paving crews have been working on Giants Head Road between Harris Road and Gartrell Road.

The paving comes as work on an upgrade of Giants Head Road is nearing completion.

The road upgrade, around four kilometres south of Summerland’s downtown, had earlier been identified as a problem area. It had numerous potholes and patches.

The upgrade also included widening the road surface and adding bike lanes.

In addition, the municipality upgraded the water main in the area. The water line was 90 years old.

Construction began in July 2022 and resulted in detours and road closures in the area.

The cost of the road upgrades, including adding bike lanes and widening the road surface, is estimated at $3,181,860 while the water main replacement and water system separation are expected to cost $3,282,640.

The municipality applied to borrow up to $6,464,500 for this project. In July, the borrowing was approved by Summerland’s municipal council and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The cost for the project will be recovered from users of the system over a 25-year period. The calculations were based on a 3.0 per cent estimated interest rate. A water rate increase of 4.77 per cent and a property increase of 2.05 per cent, which took effect in 2023, were used to offset the costs.

Property owners and ratepayers in the area can expect to pay $73.15 a year, the municipality said when the construction work began.

