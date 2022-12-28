UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Vernon found safe and well

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28, 9:48 a.m.:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say Blackkettle has been found safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 28-year-old woman is missing from Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shiean Niome Blackkettle.

The 28-year-old is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Blackkettle is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

