‘Unacceptable’: Osoyoos frustrated with feds for downloading $157k in RCMP wage increases

Town officials in Osoyoos say they’re frustrated with the federal government’s recent decision to leave municipalities responsible for “unbudgeted and unaccounted-for” policing costs.

In the most recent federal budget, the government indicated it won’t pick up the tab on a 1.75 per cent yearly pay increase it agreed to with RCMP members. Final negotiations were held during collective bargaining talks in August 2021.

Its decision gives Osoyoos a bill of $157,687.29 for the retroactive yearly raises.

“Council and the town’s administration are frustrated by the decision of the federal government to download these expenses to local municipalities who have limited ability to generate revenue for expenses,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedicated service that our local RCMP detachment provides to the residents and visitors of Osoyoos. Our frustration with the federal government funding decision is not at all directed at our local detachment.”

The federal government’s decision to download the costs onto municipalities will weigh heavy on the shoulders of taxpayers for years to come, the town’s CAO added.

“Unfortunately, this bill will, in effect, wipe out council’s municipal sustainability fund initiative and will result in larger tax increases in the future,” said Rod Risling.

B.C. municipalities are now on the hook for millions in RCMP pay increases.

The federally negotiated deal was signed by the RCMP’s 20,000 members and came into effect on April 1, 2022. It includes a 1.75 per cent pay raise each year, dating back to 2017 and expires after 2023.

A constable, for instance, could now earn a salary of up to $108,000, according to the RCMP’s official pay grid.

That’s up from a salary of $86,000 the same position would have garnered in 2016.

Leaders from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) have advocated for the federal government to cover the increases it had previously negotiated.

“FCM has clearly reiterated the need for municipalities to be actively involved in any future processes regarding contract policing, calling this recent decision unacceptable,” town officials in Osoyoos wrote in a press release. “This is a position supported in full by the Town of Osoyoos.”

In Penticton, the city has responded to its respective bill ($1.5 million) by saying it has put aside funds for many years and “is in a position to pay the balance when it comes due.”

