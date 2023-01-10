U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Previous story
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

Just Posted

DriveBC has issued warnings for both water pooling and slippery conditions on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan. A look on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, at Junction Highway 97 near Kaleden at 12:57 p.m. (Photo- DriveBC)
Watch for water pooling, reduce speed on Highway 97 near Oliver: DriveBC

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton utility customers can expect their $100 hydro credit soon

The moving-truck company U-Haul identified Penticton as one of Canada’s top 20 “growth cities” in 2022, being a popular destination for do-it-yourself movers. (U-Haul photo)
Penticton in top 25 Canadian cities for growth: U-Haul

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment (@khzny/Twitter)
EDITORIAL: Property tax rates separate from latest assessments