Two Scotch Creek RV units destroyed by fire

Units were unoccupied and blaze was prevented from spreading

Fire destroyed two units at at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West RV resort. The units were unoccupied and damage was limited to the two units. (Angie Saunders Clark- Facebook)

Two units went up in flames at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West resort on Feb. 6.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at the RV resort. Two units were already engulfed in flames when the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department arrived.

Both units were destroyed by the blaze but were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The Scotch Creek/Lee Creek crews were assisted by Celista and Anglemont fire departments and the fire was contained to the two units.

Other units sustained superficial heat damage but remained structurally intact, said Scotch Creek Fire Chief Ben Pellett.

Propane tanks were a challenge when fighting the fire, as bigger tanks started to vent their contents and feed the fires with loud explosions.

CSRD Protective Services team leader Derek Sutherland confirmed that BC Ambulance, North Shuswap First Responders and RCMP were also on scene to assist.

Fire crews left the site around 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7.

