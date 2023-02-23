Two prescribed burns coming up in South Okanagan

The burns will cover more than 100 hectares and may be visible from major highways

The BC Wildfire Service and Penticton Indian Band are planning two prescribed burns in the South Okanagan with support from the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Preparation work for this prescribed burn could start as early as Feb. 27. However, the burn itself likely won’t occur until after March 15, said BC Wildfire Service. The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Ellis Creek prescribed burn

This burn will cover an estimated 95 hectares located approximately six kilometres east of Penticton.

Penticton Creek prescribed burn

This burn will cover an estimated 51.5 hectares approximately eight kilometres northeast of Penticton.

The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and continually monitor the fires throughout the duration of the project. Smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97, 97C and Highway 3A.

The purpose of this prescribed burn is to improve public safety through a reduction in fuel loading (standing and surface fuel) within the wildland urban interface. Prescribed burns help provide community protection, restore the ecosystem, and enhance Indigenous cultural values and supporting traditional use of fire to improve the landscape.

In October, the Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service conducted a 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

