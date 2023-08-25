Two new fires were discovered northwest of Seymour Arm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BCWS image)

Two new fires were discovered northwest of Seymour Arm on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BCWS image)

Two new wildfires burning in the Shuswap northwest of Seymour Arm

Both blazes believed to have been caused by lightning

A pair of wildfires are burning northwest of Seymour Arm.

Discovered late Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, the North Humamilt Lake was 1 hectare in size while the 1020 FSR blaze was .4 hectares. Both were believed to have been caused by lightning.

Read more: More than 130 properties lost to Bush Creek East wildfire in Columbia Shuswap

Read more: More than 4,000 properties remain on evacuation order across Central Okanagan

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna residents in Casa Loma, Lenz, Tallus Ridge, Rose Valley can return home
Next story
UPDATE: Crews ‘making good progress’ as Twin Lakes wildfire sees no growth

Just Posted

The Lake Okanagan Resort was one of the casualties of the McDougall Lake wildfire as it raced up the westside shoreline of the lake. (Black Press Media)
Column: Canada needs a national wildfire response

Police look for witnesses to a head on collision that closed Highway 97 in Kaleden for all of Thursday, Sept. 29. (Facebook)
‘His life was worth more than mine’ driver in fatal Highway 97 crash tells court

Wildfire smoke continues to fill the air, as seen over Okanagan Lake from Vernon Friday, Aug. 25. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfires drive back smoky skies for Okanagan

The boxes of food that were donated to firefighters on the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes. (Nikki Bayley - Facebook)
Community paying it back to South Okanagan wildfire crews