It is the second time in recent memory that local post office boxes were targeted. File Photo

Twenty-five customer boxes pried open at Princeton Canada Post office

Both RCMP and crown corporation are investigating

Twenty-five boxes at Princeton’s Canada Post office were pried open sometime over the weekend.

The incident was reported to police Sunday, Dec. 18.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, another eight boxes showed signs that someone had tried to enter them.

Hughes said a knife blade was found at the scene and appears to be the tool used to pry open the boxes.

The investigation is continuing and Canada Post is also conducting an investigation.

Hughes said it is the second time in recent memory that post office boxes here broken into.

