Vernon Fire Rescue

Truck fire spreading to grass doused by Vernon firefighters

Crews quick to extinguish Commonage Road blaze Friday morning

Crews were quick to contain a truck fire that spread to nearby grass Friday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to a vehicle fire on Commonage Road near Bailey Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. Feb. 24.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed one vehicle was on fire, located just off the roadway, and the fire was starting to spread to nearby grass,” said Christy Poirier, Vernon communications manager. “The fire was quickly extinguished and kept from impacting a power pole that was close to the scene.”

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded with an engine and the wildland truck, while RCMP and BC Wildfire Service were also on scene.

READ MORE: ‘Everything we own is in that house’ West Kelowna fire burns for hours

READ MORE: Vernon residents vexed by new cemetery rules

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefirefightersVernon

Previous story
Man accused of crashing bus into Quebec daycare and killing 2 kids fit to stand trial
Next story
Federal disaster aid program being overhauled to include climate adaptation

Just Posted

Pipe major Doug Bird leads the Vale United Pipe Band during their performance at Saturday Night’s second annual St. Andrew’s Ceilidh in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Scottish Festival hosts free Celtic Thank-You concert for first responders

The Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association performed three different renditions of tradition Chinese dances in front of hundreds at 2020’s OneWorld Festival. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Kurt Goessman is February’s RDOS Volunteer of the Month. (Submitted)
Okanagan Falls volunteer karate instructor paying it forward

Canadian comedian Chris Griffin has selected Penticton as the destination to film his debut comedy special in early March. (Photo- Chris Griffin/Facebook)
This comedian could have performed anywhere in Canada: Here’s why he chose Penticton