Trio of franchise restaurants coming to Revelstoke

Dairy Queen, Quesada, and Pizza Hut coming to the community before end of year

A trio of familiar restaurants will soon be available to Revelstoke residents and those just passing through along Highway 1.

Ground will soon be broken on the development of a Dairy Queen, Quesada, and Pizza Hut in the area of the Ramada Hotel and the Fairflield Inn.

Jora Dhami, along with his partners, became owners of the property in 2017 and developed the Ramada Hotel in 2018. The group also owns the Fairfield Inn next door to the Ramada.

The three franchise restaurants will open in the same lot as the Fairfield Inn just off of Highway 1 across from the Frontier Motel.

They expect to break ground on the Quesada, Dairy Queen, and Pizza Hut buildings in late April or early May, and they hope to complete the project in October. Then the franchisees will complete the interior of the building with hopes to open to the public in December.

The group owns and operates staff housing in the community for their employees, and owns the Ramada in Golden as well.

“We’re trying to use as many locals as we can,” said Dhami about the trade workers being employed to build the development.

The group also has plans to put a restaurant in the empty lot which they also own across the road from the Ramada Hotel, and are hoping to find a franchisee to open a restaurant in the lot.

Dhami added that these franchise restaurants will help the community by giving more options to locals and tourists who want something familiar to eat.

“It’s been a great experience for us and we hope to continue adding where things are needed here,” said Dhami about building in Revelstoke.

