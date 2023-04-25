Trial for Oliver woman in viral 2022 school confrontation scheduled for fall

Silke Schulze is fighting her $2,300 fine for the racial verbal abuse hurled at students

A protester, later identified as Silke Schulze, was filmed by students hurling expletives and racist comments during a anti-COVID protest held near the Oliver high school in 2022. (Youtube)

Silke Schulze, the woman who was caught on video shouting racial verbal abuse at high school children, will have her day in court on Oct. 18.

Schulze was fined $2,300 under the Access to Services Act for the incident outside the Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver in February 2022.

The incident was recorded and shared in a video online that went viral, with Schulze seen and heard directing racist abuse at an Indo-Canadian student among other comments.

The Access to Services Act was passed in November of 2021 and explicitly set out 20-meter protected bubbles around facilities such as schools and hospitals, making it a crime to “intimidate or attempt to intimidate an individual or otherwise do or say anything that could reasonably be expected to cause an individual concern for the individual’s physical or mental safety.”

READ MORE: Oliver school working with RCMP after students targeted with racist verbal abuse

Schulze later wrote an apology letter after she was identified by her distinctive tattoos, which was sent to other media in the region where she claimed that she’d never meant any harm and that she wasn’t a racist.

She appeared in Penticton courts in June 2022 to challenge the ticket and fine.

READ ALSO: B.C. woman who coughed at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant guilty of assault

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.