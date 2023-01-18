(Black Press file photo)

Tree of Hope campaign’s strong roots sees $1M raised for Okanagan youth groups

The Stober Foundation closed out the campaign with a gift of $500,000.

The 25th annual Tree of Hope campaign in support of the YMCA of Southern Interior and BGC Okanagan has reached its $1 million goal.

The Stober Foundation closed out the campaign with a gift of $500,000, matching the donations raised by the two local charities during the holiday season.

“This is a transformational gift for both of our charities, and we are humbled and inspired by the incredible support shown by our community partners and friends,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

The funds will go towards child care programs, summer camps, workforce training, mental health, and early intervention programs, and youth leadership development.

“As both organizations and the community recover from the past couple of years, these funds will help us ensure the continuation of vital programs and services that empower youth, improve the health of our children, and provide equitable opportunities for families of all income levels,” said Allyson Graf, CEO of YMCA Southern Interior.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Stober Foundation, local businesses, and individuals for their incredible generosity.”

The following businesses and organizations sponsored the Tree of Hope and were instrumental in helping both charities reach their goal:

  • Landmark District;
  • TD Canada Trust;
  • KF Aerospace;
  • Traine Construction & Development
  • Highstreet Ventures Inc.;
  • TELUS;
  • RE/MAX Kelowna Stone Sisters Real Estate;
  • Sentes Automotive;
  • Parkbridge;
  • Rotary Club of Kelowna;
  • WSP;
  • Peacock Sheridan Group;
  • Kal-West Mechanical;
  • Kelowna Kinsmen Club.

Standing 120 feet tall with more than 25,000 LED lights, the Tree of Hope has become a symbol of the Christmas season in Kelowna.

