Trail Mountie under internal investigation over anti-Trudeau website

A Trail Mountie is on administrative duty while being investigated for allegedly creating a since-deleted satirical website mocking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals.

Officer Brent Lord, whose identity has been confirmed to Black Press Media by the local RCMP and city officials following a story published by CBC, is facing possible RCMP disciplinary action over political videos he allegedly posted on YouTube and a corresponding website last year.

The archived website, which can be seen on the Wayback Machine, looks to include Lord allegedly pretending to be “the High Prophet of the Church of Trudeau, Father B” who claims he’ll share “his teachings on how to live your best socialist life in Canada through embracing Left-Wing Liberal ideologies and best practices.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Butler told Black Press Media that the city is aware of the videos and a number of officials have been sent emails from concerned Canadians since the website came to light.

“The videos are satirical in nature and I personally don’t like the content, but as a councillor and as a person, I realize there are other viewpoints out there,” Butler told the Trail Times, adding that he believes the community has made efforts to become more inclusive.

Butler questioned the ability for the officer to be politically impartial while on duty and serve the “government of the day” when vocal about stances in this manner online.

“In my view, it would be very difficult to defend the notion of being an impartial enforcer of the law in a case like this,” he said.

“We are not here to dictate political beliefs or condemn anyone, but there are fundamental rules to follow that are prescribed in the Oath of Allegiance, that all RCMP officers must take before serving.

“And I believe he breached those.”

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, confirmed that the matter is under review by B.C. RCMP adding that the actions allegedly taken by Lord happened while off-duty.

“That being said, we do not agree with the messaging and are willing to talk with anyone with concerns,” Wicentowich said. “The RCMP is here to uphold the law and be impartial and we are held to account when doing so.”

Wicentowich says police officers are held to a higher standard, and that he fully believes that should always be the case with upholding the law and public peace.

Mayor Colleen Jones was unexpectedly called out of town last week. However, in a statement Thursday she offered residents reassurance that “we will continue to strive to provide an inclusive, welcoming, and vibrant community.”

“We do understand that freedom of speech is a human right; but, as community leaders we believe in upholding values of safety, diversity, and inclusivity.”

Black Press Media reached out to a number listed on the since-deleted website in attempt to get comment from Lord on the allegations.

