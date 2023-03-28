Grey crystals being sold as down and dope have tested high for fentanyl and benzodiazepines in Penticton. Interior Health is warning they have a high risk of fatal overdose. (Interior Health)

Toxic drug warning issued for Penticton

The drugs may cause overdoses that can’t be reversed with naloxone

Another batch of deadly drugs have hit the streets of Penticton.

Interior Health issued a drug alert on Monday afternoon, March 27, after tests found high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

The drugs are being sold as down, dope or just fentanyl, and are described as grey crystals.

A high risk of overdose and high risk of fatal overdose is associated with the drugs, along with amnesia, sleepiness, and “nodding out for a long time.”

Due to the presence of the benzodiazepine, the overdose may not respond to naloxone.

Smoking the drugs has also been noted to not be safer than injecting.

Since the start of the year, Interior Health has issued an alert for dangerous drugs every month.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues alert for dangerous drugs in Penticton

To reduce the risk of overdose, Interior Health has made several suggestions:

• Get your drugs checked before use

• Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

• Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you

• Start with a small amount and work up

• Use at an overdose prevention site

• Know how to respond to overdose

• If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose

