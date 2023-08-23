Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road after a truck crashed, dropped stacks of wood onto the road. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Load of lumber goes timber on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Sexsmith and Old Vernon roads at Reid’s corner are closed north and south bound at Highway 97.

Traffic heading south on Sexsmith Road is being directed onto Adams Road.

The truck took out a traffic light when it crashed and lost its load of wood.

It’s unknown at this time when the roads will reopen and crews are installing a temporary traffic signal.

A temporary traffic pattern is being put in place.

Traffic is being impacted at the intersection of Highway 97 and Sexsmith and Old Vernon road following a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday (Aug. 23) morning.

Stacks of wood fell off the truck and into the turning lane from Sexsmith Road onto Highway 97.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

More to come.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

