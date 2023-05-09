Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

A Kelowna family who was forced out of their home after a semi truck crashed into it is now facing even more tragic adversity.

The Shehadeh family, who live in a townhome at the corner of Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive, had their lives turned upside down on April 11 when the truck went through a wall of their residence. Luckily, there were no injuries to the grandmother and grandson that were home at the time, though almost one month later, the family has not been able to return due to structural damage, and the truck remains firmly lodged in the house.

On the morning of May 8, the Shehadeh family made another heartbreaking discovery – their home had been burglarized and their car stolen, by a group of men masquerading as construction workers.

“The experience was as distressing as the initial crash, leaving me with a sense of disbelief,” wrote Samer Shehadeh on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Shehadeh said that the armed men were able to deceive the security guard on their property to gain access to the house, proceeding to “wreak havoc” on the garage and upper floors, stealing valuables and credit cards. The intruders even seemed to have taken their time and perhaps relaxed in the home, leaving behind open drinks.

Two men have since been arrested, one after the car was tracked down using GPS, and another after using a stolen credit card. However, a third suspect is yet to be found.

The home has now been boarded up for security.

