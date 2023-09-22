Organizers of an annual Thanksgiving food drive will be in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Sept. 23. (Contributed photo)

Organizers of an annual Thanksgiving food drive will be in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Sept. 23. (Contributed photo)

Thanksgiving food drive returns to Central Okanagan

Volunteers will be collecting the filled bags from doorsteps and curbs on Sept. 23

Earlier this week residents of Kelowna and West Kelowna started to see paper bags distributed throughout their neighbourhoods.

The bags are to encourage residents to place non-perishable food donations for the 13 annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Volunteers will be collecting the filled bags from doorsteps and curbs on Sept. 23, and bringing them to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

Trevor Moss, executive director of the COFB, said the food bank sees an increased need during holidays that gather around a table, but this year that need is expected to be even greater due to the wildfire crisis from August.

“We want to alleviate the stress that people are facing as they work through the grieving process and try to move forward,” said Moss.

Items can be dropped in advance at Save On Foods locations from Sept. 21- 22, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or donate funds at cofoodbank.com/thanksgiving.

