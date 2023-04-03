Terrorism charges now laid in Surrey stabbing on bus Saturday at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing

Suspect accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State

A man arrested for attempted murder after a bus rider’s throat was slashed in Surrey on Saturday morning is now facing four terrorism-related charges, accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State, otherwise known as ISIS.

The victim was attacked on a bus 503 route Coast Mountain bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Abdul Aziz Kawam was arrested by Surrey Mounties and Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, of RCMP’s “E” division, said Kawam’s arrest related to two assaults, at a bus stop, and on the bus.

Clark said Monday night the Federal Policing’s BC (E Division) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (EINSET) assumed conduct of the investigation on Sunday, in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC).

Kawam has been charged with attempting to commit murder, in association with a terrorist group, assault causing bodily harm, in association with a terrorist group, aggravated assault, in association with a terrorist group and assault with a weapon, in association with a terrorist group.

READ ALSO: Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

Kawam appeared in Surrey provincial court on Monday and remains in custody pending his next appearance.

Superintendent David Teboul, acting deputy criminal operations officer in charge of the Federal Policing Branch in B.C., said police “remain committed to uncovering all the facts relating to this disturbing and unprovoked assault, and value the work and collaboration from our policing partners, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Surrey RCMP Detachment.”


