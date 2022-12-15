Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Six-month COVID-19 vaccine delay would have cost Canada $156B: study

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller captured the elusive Sasquatch near Osoyoos, apparently in the festive spirit of Christmas. (Ron Hiller photo)
Saintly Sasquatch sighted near Osoyoos

Penticton’s law courts. (File photo)
‘The community needs a rest’: Prolific Penticton offender to spend 93 days in jail

Daytime temperatures in the Okanagan will reach highs of -7 C starting on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Environment Canada. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Coldest weather still to come and ‘pretty good’ chance of white Christmas in Okanagan