FILE - Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University’s gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, Dec. 20, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

FILE - Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University’s gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, Dec. 20, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

Women also restricted from most employment and ordered to wear head-to-toe clothing in public

Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

RELATED: Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave

RELATED: From Afghanistan to Fraser Lake: The mechanics of a refugee

AfghanistanEducation

Previous story
Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton
Next story
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Just Posted

The Penticton Balance School of Performing Arts hosted its first-ever Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Orchard House. A total of $2,000 was raised in support of the student’s upcoming trip to New York City. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
VIDEO: Penticton dance students raise $2k; heading to New York City in 2023

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Celebrate the Ploughman Poet in Penticton in style

Gord Portman bows his head during a moment of silence for all those lost to fatal overdoses at Discovery House's 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Discovery House lights the way for those with addictions