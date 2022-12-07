Take-out restaurant coming to Similkameen Info Centre

The business is currently negotiating to use the Village of Keremeos’ kitchen in the building

Events like Canada Day, pictured here, and fundraisers for the Elks and Fire Department would be kept running under current negotiations to lease the kitchen at the Similkameen Info Centre to a new business. (Keremeos Review - File)

A new take-out-based restaurant and catering business may soon open in the kitchen of the Similkameen Info Centre.

Village of Keremeos council gave their approval to have the village begin negotiations over leasing out the commercial kitchen in the info centre.

As part of the negotiations and deal, the village has promised to keep the kitchen available for events such as Canada Day and other fundraisers for the Elks and fire department that have historically used the kitchen.

During the winter months, the kitchen would be used for preparing catering instead of serving directly to Memorial Park.

“The fact that it will be a concession there in the park when there isn’t something like the Sizzle or anything else going on there will be somewhere for tourists to go,” said Coun. Tracy Henderson during Monday’s council meeting.

If the deal is made, the new operator of the kitchen will be able to put up some signage to bring attention to the new business.

The focus of the food being offered is also been discussed as being local, fresh foods.

When the business opens up will depend on negotiations regarding the lease, but village staff said that the goal is to be up and running this winter.

