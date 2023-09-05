SUV fire in Kelowna spreads to an acre in size

The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Wildfire Services extinguished a SUV fire that spread on Sunday night (Sept. 3) at the end of Chute Lake Road. (Black Press file photo)

An SUV fire that spread to grass near the end of Chute Lake Road is under investigation.

Sunday night (Sept. 3) at about 10:30 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of a vehicle fire spreading on Chute Lake Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire and smoke from the SUV and bushes in the area starting to catch as the fire spread. Because it was outside city limits and started to spread, both the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Wildfire Services attended the scene, as well as the Kelowna RCMP.

The blaze reached almost an acre in size before it was fully extinguished by fire crews. Because of the road conditions, water had to be shuttled to the scene from a water tender.

No one was injured by the fire.

