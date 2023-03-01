Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)

Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

RCMP is calling Pineview Road vehicle fires ‘suspicious in nature’

Residents of a quiet Penticton neighbourhood are left a bit shaken after two vehicles were totally destroyed by fire in the middle of the night.

At 1:15 a.m., fire and police responded to two vehicles fully engulfed in flames in the 600-block of Pineview Road on Wednesday. Penticton RCMP confirm that the fires appear suspicious in nature.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck from the RCMP. “Police are working with agency partners to determine the cause.” There were no injuries reported.

Close to 12 hours later, at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a resident in the Green Mountain Road area of Penticton Indian Band land reported black smoke.

The Penticton Indian Band Fire Department responded shortly after to extinguish the blaze, which turned out to be a torched vehicle in a wooded area.

It is unknown if the incidents are related.

Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information or video from the Pineview Road incident from the early-morning hours of Wednesday, to call police at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Car drives into Penticton bottle depot

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsfireNewsPenticton

Previous story
Chasing Horse pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Next story
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)
Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby will serve 45 more days in jail for having a loaded handgun while having a 10 year firearm ban and a warrant out for his arrest. (File photo)
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun

One of the five vehicles in the Flying Destruction bursts through an old trailer at the end of a day of races at the Penticton Speedway in a previous season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Start your engines: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

Police had Highway 97 in Kaleden closed in both directions for two hours on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment. The driver died at the scene. (DriveBC)
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden