Vancouver's police chief says the suspect in a triple stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend was on day release from a forensic psychiatric hospital. Palmer speaks in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Suspect in Vancouver Chinatown stabbing was on psychiatric release: VPD

Police Chief Adam Palmer says attack at Light Up Chinatown! Festival ‘defies logical explanation’

Vancouver’s police chief says the suspect in a triple stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend was on day release from a forensic psychiatric hospital.

Chief Adam Palmer told a news conference attended by Mayor Ken Sim and festival organizers that a 64-year-old man is in custody after Sunday’s attack that left a couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

He says the attack that occurred around 6 p.m. near the main stage of the Light Up Chinatown! festival “defies logical explanation.”

Vancouver Chinatown Foundation chairwoman Carol Lee broke down in tears, saying the incident had affected her personally and was a reminder that there are “a lot of things at play” in the historic neighbourhood.

The Chinatown foundation organizes the annual festival, which is intended to revitalize the district.

Palmer says the suspect in the stabbings, who was arrested a few blocks from the scene, has had contact with police before, but Vancouver police have no previous record of him in the city.

Palmer says the victims have been treated for their injuries and their physical scars should heal, but their emotional scars and the damage inflicted on the community would take longer to heal.

Lee said that issues facing Chinatown are “not going to be an easy fix.”

The neighbourhood has been the subject of concerns about crime, street disorder and economic decay.

“So, we’re going to have setbacks along the way. But I think that we’re on the right path, and it will take us time to sort of regroup (for) what will come next,” lee said.

READ ALSO: Triple stabbing at Vancouver Chinatown festival, 1 man arrested

Metro Vancouverstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oliver emergency department closes for 2nd day in a row
Next story
Possible weapons incident in West Kelowna resolved safely

Just Posted

Smoke visible from throughout Oliver on Monday. (Caroline White Facebook)
Breaking: Fast growing fire near the town of Oliver

Bryan Adam in concert Monday, Sept. 11 at the SOEC in Penticton. (Bryan Adams Facebook)
Opinion: Legend Bryan Adams is in the house tonight in Penticton

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are visiting the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior Monday to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby, here seen in West Kelowna on Aug. 22, used the occasion of Monday’s visit to announce a task force to deal with climate-related emergencies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
B.C. launches task force to deal with climate emergencies

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior today to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby holds a press conference at a reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Premier headed to B.C. Interior to meet wildfire victims, responders