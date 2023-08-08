Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Police have yet to arrest suspect in stabbing death of Jose Kaze, 32, near Granville and Smithe streets on Aug. 4

A Surrey resident is Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2023.

Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are asking anyone with cell phone or dash-cam video on Aug. 4, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., to call VPD investigators at 604-717-2500.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

READ ALSO: Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideSurreyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Customer throws gelato at Harrison shop employees, storms out

Just Posted

The majority of the Okanagan is no longer being affected by wildfire smoke, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)
Wildfire smoke no longer affecting North, Central Okanagan

The Penticton pool will be closed from Aug. 12 to Oct 2, for infrastructure upgrades. (File photo)
Upgrades worth $600k to close Penticton pool for almost 2 months

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)
Telus service down again around Eagle Bluff Wildfire area in Osoyoos

A Penticton man pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)
No jail for getaway driver who broke Summerland store clerk’s leg