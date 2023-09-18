Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Sunday evening Richter Street apartment blaze causes evacuation

An apartment fire caused sprinkler activation in the building on Sunday evening

Residents of an apartment building on the 1700 Block of Richter Street had their Sunday evening interrupted when one unit caught fire, necessitating an evacuation.

The Kelowna Fire Department received a call for an alarm activation and smoke in the building at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a single unit on the third floor with water in the hallway. Upon opening the unit, firefighters found that there had been an obvious fire that activated two sprinklers in the unit. The blaze did not spread to the rest of the building. However, there was water damage to multiple units.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, one rescue unit, one ladder truck, one command unit, and a Deputy Chief, for a total of 20 fire department personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

