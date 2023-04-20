Summerland’s free bus service begins on April 22

A pilot project will provide Summerland residents with free transit service for a year, beginning on Earth Day, April 22. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland residents will have free transit to Penticton for the next 12 months under a free fare pilot project.

The service launches on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

Summerland residents will have the first regional route in B.C. to offer free fares. Other communities in B.C. have offered local routes or low-cost fare options to their residents.

“Free bus fare will keep money in people’s pockets and ensure essential services remain accessible. It reinforces the principle that mobility is a right and that transit is a public good benefiting all of society,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

The pilot program on Route 30 for Summerland residents follows the municipality’s recent appointment by Earth Day Canada as the 2023 representative for the Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign.

The pilot will end on April 22, 2024. The pilot program launch aligns with the 14th Annual Earth Week Celebration.

On April 22, when the pilot launches, Summerland will be celebrating an Earth Day Fair at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 17th Annual Community Planting Event will be at Peach Orchard Park (boat launch) Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free bus fare initiative is identified as a council strategic priority, contributing to an adaptable and affordable community for Summerland residents. The program will help provide residents with a more affordable and accessible means of transportation to neighboring communities along Route 30 for medical appointments, shopping, or other essential services.

To take advantage of the free fare, Summerland residents will need to show government-issued identification such as a driver’s license or BC Services card, or a student identification card from a Summerland school for those 13 to 18 years of age. Those 12 and under already ride-free.

The pilot program was approved by Summerland council earlier in April. It is expected to result in around $20,000 in lost revenue.

